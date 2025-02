Pope Francis in 'critical' condition

The Pope's health has deteriorated and for the first time the Vatican is describing his condition as "critical".

Francis was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on February 14 after experiencing difficulty breathing for several days, and was subsequently diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs.

In a statement on Saturday evening (local time), the Vatican said the 88-year-old had suffered a "prolonged asthma-like respiratory crisis" during the morning that had required the administration of "high-flow oxygen".

Francis, who has been Pope since 2013, has suffered bouts of ill health in the past two years. Photo: Getty Images

"The Holy Father's condition remains critical," the statement said. "The Pope is not out of danger."

It added: "The Holy Father remains alert and has spent the day in a chair, though he is suffering more than yesterday. At the moment, the prognosis remains guarded."

The Vatican said the pontiff from Argentina had also needed blood transfusions because tests showed he had a low platelet count, which is associated with anaemia.

A United States-based doctor said the Gemelli team was probably using the transfusions to raise the pope's levels of both red blood cells and platelets, which are small cell fragments in the blood that help form clots and stop or prevent bleeding.

Dr Andrea Vicini, a Jesuit priest and professor at Boston College, stressed he only knew of the Pope's case through the Vatican's public statements.

"It seems it is under control, but his body is showing signs of difficulty to overcome (the) situation."

Flowers and candles have been left at the statue of Pope John Paul II in front of Rome's Gemelli Hospital where Pope Francis is receiving treatment. Photo: Getty Images

OUT OF SIGHT

The Vatican announced earlier on Saturday that the Pope would not appear in public on Sunday to lead prayer with pilgrims, the second consecutive week he will have missed the event.

It is believed to be the first time he has missed two consecutive Angelus prayers for health reasons. After undergoing intestinal surgery in 2021, he led the Angelus just one week later, and skipped one public Sunday prayer in 2023 following another operation.

Double pneumonia is a serious infection that can inflame and scar both lungs, making it difficult to breathe. The Vatican has described the Pope's infection as "complex," saying it is being caused by two or more micro-organisms.

In a briefing on Friday, two of his doctors said the pope was highly vulnerable due to his age and frailty.

Dr Sergio Alfieri, a senior member of the Gemelli staff, said there was a risk the lung infection could spread to his bloodstream and develop into sepsis, which "could be very difficult to overcome".

Francis, who has been Pope since 2013, has suffered bouts of ill health in the past two years. He is particularly prone to lung infections because he developed pleurisy as a young adult and had part of one lung removed.

An image of Pope Francis on the Obelisco in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Photo: Reuters

PRAYERS FOR POPE

Catholics from Mexico to Argentina and the Pacific to the Atlantic coasts attended masses, lighted candles and said prayers individually for the Pope's recovery.

“We... pray for him with trust in God and pray for his health with joy," said Argentine priest Adrian Bennardins. He praised Francis for making the global Catholic Church "closer, simple, fraternal, without leaving anyone out."

About 54% of Latin Americans identified as Catholic in a 2024 survey by Latinobarometro that interviewed people in 18 countries, down from 80% in 1995.

Among the faithful, people said they felt kinship with Francis because of cultural affinity.

“Since he’s a Latino, he speaks our language and he shares the feelings of the Latino community because we come from a similar culture," said Grisel Jimenez who was attending mass at the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City.

Francis began his career as a Jesuit priest in Argentina and later served as archbishop of Buenos Aires and a cardinal.

In Buenos Aires, a picture of the Pope with the phrase "the city prays for you" was being projected on the city's famed Obelisk at night from Friday to Monday.

Argentina issued a nationwide call earlier in the week to all “villas” and “barrios” - poor neighbourhoods and towns - to pray for the pontiff.