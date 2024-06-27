Chocolate fish almost gone

Cadbury says chocolate fish haven't been as popular with Kiwis in recent times. PHOTO: WIKIPEDIA

If you fancy a chocolate fish time's running out - the Cadbury treat is disappearing from shelves for good.

Cadbury made the call to stop making the 20g sweet last year and stocks are nearly gone.

"The decision to end their run was made last year, and stock has been depleting since," a Cadbury spokesperson confirmed in a statement to RNZ today.

"Unfortunately, they just haven't been as popular with Kiwi consumers over recent years as they had been in the past.

"It became harder to secure shelf-space alongside other bars and snacking innovations in stores and harder for them to find their place on the production runs."

Smaller "sprat" versions would still available in Cadbury Kiwi Favourites boxes, the spokesperson said.

Or if you're prepared to fork out a little extra for your favourite flavoured fish, local confectionary company Queen Anne sells a single, individually wrapped 50g chocolate fish for $3 and boxes of fish bites.

Other classic sweets have also disappeared from stores.

Earlier this year, Whittacker's confirmed it was removing Toffee Bars from the line-up.

Back in 2009 Cadbury caused a kerfuffle when it announced it was binning popular Snifters and Tangy Fruits from its Pascall brand line-up.