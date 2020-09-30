Wednesday, 30 September 2020

Fairy village spirited away

    Ogres and trolls will no longer be bothering the fairies in a Christchurch forest.

    The Bottle Lake Forest fairy village, which magically mushroomed in size during the Covid-19 lockdown, has now been moved.

    Christchurch City Council park rangers and volunteers helped with the careful relocation of the hundreds of home-made fairy houses that were hanging on trees in Bottle Lake Forest Park, near the Juliet Rd entrance.

    The first of the tiny houses appeared in the forest before the Covid pandemic took hold, but they grew dramatically in number during the level 4 lockdown, when creating fairy houses became a popular pastime for local families.

    Photo: Newsline
    Photo: Newsline

     

     

