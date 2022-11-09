The Great Canterbury Duck Race took place between the Cashel and Hereford Street bridges. Photo: Life Education Trust Canterbury

The Avon River was turned into a race course for hundreds of little yellow rubber ducks on Sunday.

The fifth annual Great Canterbury Duck Race was held to raise some "much-needed funds for Life Education Trust Canterbury".

Three corporate and community races took place, with prizegivings and a special appearance by Harold the Giraffe.

Setting out from the Bridge of Remembrance the ducks raced along the Avon River and past the Terrace Steps crossing the finish line at the Hereford St Bridge.

Professional race caller Matt Cross helped call the three races, which you can watch here:

The prizes included a Hanmer holiday package with a night's accommodation for a family or couple at Drifters Inn, a family or couples pass to the Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools & Spa and a $120 voucher for Fire & Ice Cafe Restaurant & Bar; a signed Canterbury rugby jersey; and a $120 voucher for Chiwahwah Mexican Bar on the Terrace.

-By Dylan Walker