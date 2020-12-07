Schoolgirl praised for hilarious homework answer after spotting glaring error

The student spotted a flaw in the teacher's question. Photo: Facebook

A young schoolgirl has been praised for her comedic response to a maths problem after spotting a glaring error.

The student named Myrah was asked to use her maths skills to solve practical examples and write an equation out for each answer.

The young student passed with flying colours, correctly answering a number of questions, including: "Bob has 8 trucks. Sam has 3 more trucks than Bob. How many trucks does Sam have?"

But it was her answer to a question with a glaring error that left people smiling.

"'Jane has 12 crayons and Kim has 7 crayons. How many more crayons does Susan have than Kim?" the question said.

Instead of assuming the question meant Jane, Myrah wrote in the box "Who is Susan?

Myrah's parents shared her homework answer online, where people lined up to praise the schoolgirl for her blunt answer.

"Myrah is f***ing going places."

While some backed Myrah, others also pointed out a few issues with the other questions.

"I've got a problem with #3 too. Even if fish swim away in a pond ... they're still in the pond."

A second added: "Also #1. How do we know those 2 branches are part of the same tree?"