Bluey's Big Play coming to Wolfbrook Arena

The popular children's TV show Bluey has been turned into a theatre production which is set to hit the stage in Christchurch in April.

Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show, an adaptation of the animated series, will be on stage for two nights at Wolfbrook Arena on April 15 and 16.

There will also be shows in Dunedin, Wellington, Hamilton and Auckland during the New Zealand leg of the tour next year.

The show features puppets of Bluey, her younger sister Bingo, and Mum and Dad, as well as live actors and iconic sets.

It is based on an original story, written by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, and contains music from Bluey composer Joff Bush.

Bluey’s Big Play is a theatrical adaptation of the Emmy award-winning children’s television series. Photo: Bluey.tv

The stage show premiered in Bluey's hometown of Brisbane before it toured around 65 venues, including the Sydney Opera House.

The show is currently on stage in the United States at the Hulu Theatre in Madison Square Garden, New York, the Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, and at the Chicago Theatre.

The show will also tour Canada and then head to Paris for the first time later this year.

Since bursting onto screens in 2018, Bluey has won a BAFTA and an Emmy. It is the No 1 children's show in Australia, the US, UK, Canada, Spain, Portugal, Poland and South Africa.