Chili Peppers get red hot reception; cop punched in face at concert

Members of Red Hot Chili Peppers (from left) Flea, Chad Smith and Anthony Kiedis perform in Dunedin last night. PHOTO: CRAIG BAXTER

The Red Hot Chili Peppers pushed Forsyth Barr Stadium to the very boundaries of its audio limits last night.

The long-running American rock band took the stage shortly after 9pm to rapturous applause from the crowd of about 28,000.

Flea kicked the splits and the band took off on a three-minute unrecognisable but nevertheless impressive jam, before hitting their stride with their 1999 single Around the World.

Lead singer Anthony Kiedis then addressed the crowd, extolling "the sights, the sounds, the smells of Dunedin".

"I love Dunedin."

The band had clearly been reading the local news as Kiedis announced that bassist Flea would be leaving the band to become New Zealand’s new prime minister.

"All politicians have to wear clown suits to work. That’s my only law."

Punters seemed to be on good behaviour, though there were a few vocal disagreements in the ticket line as several people apparently arrived to discover their tickets bought online were through dubious vendors, and had to shell out more money for the official entry fee.

The band’s newer songs received a mixed reaction but the change in atmosphere was palpable when they returned to some of their biggest hits.

Earlier, fellow Californian, American rapper Post Malone greeted Dunedin in all his greasy glory, playing a number of his biggest hits and a few new songs that he informed the crowd he was nervous to perform.

Rockstar, Sunflower and Congratulations reverberated throughout the stadium.

One sorry concert-goer was seen taken away by St John staff.

An apparently overwhelmed cell network also caused a few headaches for concert-goers.

Rumours of someone using audience members as a urinal made their way through the crowd before a man was led away by police in handcuffs before the main act.

A police spokeswoman said she was unaware of any arrests at the time.

Cop punched in face at concert

A female police officer was punched in the face at last night's Red Hot Chili Peppers concert.

A 19-year-old woman was arrested and charged with assault and the officer was not injured, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

Police made four arrests but were pleased were pleased with the crowd's behaviour.

The US rock band played to a crowd of about 28,000 at Forsyth Barr stadium.

An 18-year-old man was arrested and warned after attempting to gain access to the stage area.

Two 19-year-old men were arrested and warning for fighting, Snr Sgt Bond said

