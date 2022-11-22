Comedian Alan Carr in Christchurch

Alan Carr. Photo: Getty Images

Stand-up comedian Alan Carr is set to take the stage in Christchurch tomorrow night with his Regional Trinket show.

Carr will be performing in Christchurch on November 23, Auckland on November 24 and Wellington on November 26.

Christchurch has seen a lot of changes since his last visit here in 2016.

“I couldn’t believe Christchurch when I went there,” he told gayexpress.co.nz.

“Still not sorted out after the earthquakes, it was heartbreaking.”

He described his first tour post-divorce as "very personal."

“I wrote the show in 2020. It was all about getting married, living on a farm and falling in love with a farmer but then like a lot of people in Lockdown, I went ‘why the hell am I in this relationship? Why am I living here?’ A lot of self analysis and then the marriage broke down.”

“So I just wrote it really quickly.

"Opened my heart, wrote it all down on paper… It was nerve-racking because I was actually writing it in real time.

"Because as I was touring, he got arrested for drunk driving. He went to prison … Journalists were coming into the show, writing it all down, just waiting for little snippets of stuff and taking everything out of context for clickbait. So, it’s been a very odd experience. But the show’s better for it – it’s more raw,” he explained to gayexpress.co.nz.

Carr's show at the Isaac Theatre Royal is sold out.