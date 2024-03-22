L.A.B announce Christchurch Town Hall gig

Popular New Zealand band L.A.B will perform at the Christchurch this winter.

The 'Casanova' singers will bring their mix of reggae, electronic, blues, rock, and funk to the Christchurch Town Hall on Saturday, July 6. The set list will include a special acoustic unplugged section.

L.A.B will be supported by Tiki Taane and Corrella.

They also play at Hamilton's Globox Arena on Saturday, June 29.

These will be the award-winning group's only concerts this winter.

It comes after L.A.B released their sixth album, VI, at the end of February and follows their 13-date United States tour, which saw them play at the California Roots Festival.

They also appeared at the Byron Bay Bluesfest in Australia.

The new album has 11 tracks showcasing L.A.B's unique sounds and melodies.

Tickets to the Christchurch show are set to go on sale from March 27.

L.A.B Winter Shows

Saturday, June 29 - Hamilton Globox Arena - L.A.B, Stan Walker, Corrella

Saturday, July 6 - Christchurch Town Hall - L.A.B, Tiki Taane, Corrella