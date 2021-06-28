NZ Fast & Furious 9 star: 'None of this feels real'

Vinnie Bennett at the premiere of Fast and Furious 9. Photo: Supplied / Vinnie Bennett

Christchurch man Vinnie Bennett landed the role of a lifetime to star as a young Dominic Toretto in the ninth edition of the blockbuster Fast & Furious franchise, which premiered in theatres across New Zealand this month and had the highest-grossing opening weekend of any movie in the country over the past 18 months.

Bennett, 28, is currently in LA after attending the official premiere and spoke to RNZ about the film and his life after the whirlwind experience.

The ninth installment of the franchise pulled in $1.96 million after it was released on June 17, making it the highest grossing opening weekend of any film in New Zealand in the past 18 months.

"I feel so proud to be a part of such a well-loved franchise," Bennett, who stars as a young Dominc Toretto, played by Vin Diesel, said.

"To know that the NZ audience have embraced Fast & Furious 9 in a big way really means a lot to me."

Alongside Bennett, the film stars John Cena, and returning cast members Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson and Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges, as well as Oscar winners Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren.

Bennett, who has previously appeared in Ghost in the Shell, Filthy Rich and Human Traces, attended the New Zealand premiere of the film, before flying to Los Angeles for the world premiere, walking the red carpet alongside his co-stars.

Bennett shared a video from the NZ premiere on Instagram, showing him being honoured with a haka before the film.

"Whānau," he captioned the clip. "The struggle to hold myself together was too real. Mauri Ora."