Perry's family 'heartbroken' after star's death

Matthew Perry is shown in this 2017 file photo. Photo: Reuters

Matthew Perry's family, friends and fellow celebrities have mourned the passing of the wise-cracking co-star of 1990s sitcom Friends who died at his Los Angeles home in an apparent drowning this weekend.

"Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend," Perry's family told People magazine in a statement.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother," the family added. They thanked his fans by saying "You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."

Perry, 54, was born in Massachusetts and largely raised in Canada after his parents divorced. He played Chandler Bing for 10 seasons on "Friends," and was found dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home Saturday afternoon, media reports said citing police.

Police told the Los Angeles Times that Perry's official “cause of death may not be known for some time, but at this point foul play is not suspected.”

The Los Angeles police declined to comment on the case on Sunday and the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office did not immediately return emails seeking comment.

Gift to us all

The lead co-stars of "Friends," - Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Courtney Cox - have yet to publicly comment on the passing of the co-star of the show that aired 236 episodes from 1994 to 2004, and remains widely popular in syndication.

The series made international celebrities out of all castmates, who played a close-knit group of young adults who spent time at each other's apartments and at "Central Perk," a fictional Manhattan cafe.

The official "Friends" webpage on Instagram said: "We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry’s passing. He was a true gift to us all. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and all of his fans."

Singer Adele gave a tearful tribute to Perry and his Chandler character during her Las Vegas show on Saturday night.

"I'll remember that character for the rest of my life," she said as the audience cheered, according to the Los Angeles Times. "He's probably the best comedic actor of all time," she said.

Many celebrities shared their thoughts on social media this weekend, such as actor Alyssa Milano, who described Perry as, “always the funniest person in the room.”

"Matty, remember when we used to go play bingo at that church in the valley?" she wrote. "You made me laugh that painful kind of laugh. A cry laugh. You made me cry-laugh."

Milano starred in the 1988 movie “Dance ‘til Dawn” with Perry.

While Perry’s comedic side made him famous, his personal life was dark as he suffered from alcohol and drug addictions, including painkillers. He underwent several stints in rehab, including while he was a cast member on "Friends."

Perry wrote about his struggles for sobriety in his memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing", which was published last autumn.

In his introduction to the book, he wrote, “Hi, my name is Matthew, although you may know me by another name. My friends call me Matty. And I should be dead.”

Actor Rainn Wilson, who played Dwight on “The Office,” said on Instagram that Perry was "a genius," adding that "Chandler was one of the all-time great characters and his ability to spin a slightly funny line into absolute comedy gold was unsurpassed. Soar with the comedic angels, Matthew Perry. R.I.P.”