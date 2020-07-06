Richie Mo'unga learning to cook

Richie Mo'unga took time out from his training to get some cooking tips from Kiwi YouTube chef Jordan Watson aka How to Dad.

The Crusaders first-five is due to have his first child with his wife Sophie Vieceli in the coming months, and admits to being "a beginner in the kitchen".

Mo’unga is appearing in a new campaign for meal kit company, HelloFresh, alongside self-proclaimed parenting expert Watson as the two tackle dinner in a pop-up kitchen pitchside.

Mo'unga admits his involvement in the ‘How To Dinner’ campaign was somewhat out of his comfort zone.

"I’m a bit of a beginner in the kitchen and I pretty much rely on Sophie, but taking part in the series has inspired me to cook more, especially now with a baby on the way, and I’ve realised great tasting food doesn’t have to be complicated.

"I also found the recipe cards easy to follow and it’s given me a new confidence in the kitchen.

"Now I feel like I’m able to create a whole meal from start to finish on my own. I’m excited to have learned a new skill to relax with off the field,” he says.

In the tongue-in-cheek video, Mo’unga is seen cooking pitch-side as he and Watson serve up a popular recipe.

Mo'unga is the second high-profile Kiwi to feature on the How to Dinner video series with Suzanne Paul having joined Watson on screen during the lockdown.

Said Watson: “I’d say during our day that along with some kitchen skills Richie definitely came away with tips for on the field as well, I mean did you see him score that first try in last weekend’s game, I think he’s definitely taken some of my advice on board."