Sir Cliff Richard set to play at the Christchurch Town Hall

Sir Cliff Richard performing in London last year. Photo: Getty Images

One of the world's all-time greatest hit makers, Sir Cliff Richard, is coming to Christchurch next year.

The 84-year-old British singer, known for Living Doll, We Don't Talk Anymore, and Devil Woman, was last in Aotearoa in 2013.

The New Zealand leg of his His Can't Stop Me Now tour will finish up at the Christchurch Town Hall on November 19.

Richard will start with two shows in Auckland (Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre on November 14 and 15), before heading to Wellington's Michael Fowler Centre on November 17 then down to Christchurch.

He has sold more than 250 million records worldwide and remains the only artist to achieve UK Top 5 albums across eight consecutive decades.

His charitable work earned him a knighthood in 1995.

Tickets will be available at Live Nation and Mellen Events, with pre-sales starting on October 16 and the general sale from October 18.