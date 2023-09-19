Students' Six60 Scholarship includes rent rebate

2024 Six60 Scholarship recipients (from left) Hazel Simes, Sophie McCarlie, Shannon Burnett and Jakira Brophy. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Emotional experiences usually make great fodder for song lyrics.

While four talented University of Otago students are both shocked and excited by their recent selection as next year’s Six60 Scholarship winners, it is doubtful any of them will be singing about it to anyone other than their mates at this stage.

Jakira Brophy, Shannon Burnett, Sophie McCarlie and Hazel Simes will live together in the New Zealand band’s former 660 Castle St flat during 2024, where they will get a $10,000 rent rebate, as well as mentoring from the band and access to the university’s recording studios.

Second year bachelor of music student Ms Brophy said she was in disbelief when she was told the news.

"I was so shocked when I found out.

"I did not think I was going to receive the scholarship, being up against some fantastic musicians.

"For me, receiving the scholarship was confirmation to myself that I can succeed in the music industry and I am doing things right."

She said her goal was to make a viable living from playing bass guitar — whether it was within her band or as a session musician.

Bachelor of performing arts student Ms McCarlie said she was also in disbelief at her selection, but was excited about the year ahead.

"My goal is to grow and develop my singing and performance into a professional career.

"I want to be able to explore different avenues and be a versatile performer.

"I hope to one day be able to perform on the West End or on Broadway."

Fellow scholarship recipients Ms Simes and Ms Burnett said they were also excited about further developing their songwriting, composition and performance skills, while being inspired by their musically talented new housemates.

Six60 band member Eli Paewai said the band and the university had been offering the scholarship since 2021, and he was looking forward to working with the next cohort of recipients.

"We have seen the kids grow in so many ways, they have released music, excelled at university and some of them even performed with us on stage at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

"This year saw one of the most qualified group of applicants to date and it’s becoming more and more competitive.

"We are really looking forward to mentoring and growing with the upcoming students."