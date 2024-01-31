What you need to know for Sparks at Hagley Park

Symphonic masterpieces, orchestral pop covers, iconic film scores and a big fireworks display will make Mitre10 Sparks a night to remember.

The family concert, featuring the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra, will be held at North Hagley Park on Saturday (February 3).

Christchurch City Council manager events and arts, Lucy Blackmore, reckons the free, outdoor concert is also the perfect for a family picnic.

“Sparks is one of the biggest events in Christchurch over summer, and it’s always a special night with a lot of incredible talent to enjoy," Blackmore said.

The CSO will be joined by pop star Annie Crummer, local singers, and talented young cellist Richie Tu.

"We also have special guest conductor David Kay returning from Auckland to conduct the performance and MC the evening alongside John MacDonald from Newstalk ZB," Blackmore said.

"For pre-show entertainment, Ambush Brass – an 8-piece second line brass band – will warm up the crowds with a roaming performance from 6–7pm. They’ll be followed by a karakia and musical performance by local Māori artist Mahina, ahead of the 7.30pm start.”

The concert wraps up at 9.30pm after a fireworks finale. The ‘sparks’ are accompanied by CSO, which will perform a medley of two well-known film soundtracks composed by John Williams - the Superman theme and Raiders March from Indiana Jones.

Picnics and deck chairs are encouraged. A range of food vendors will be onsite.

Mitre10 Sparks is a smoke and vape-free event. Please leave dogs at home.

The concert wraps up at 9.30pm after a fireworks finale. Photo: Newsline

For public transport that takes you closest to the event, the number 8 bus travels down Park Terrace and the number 29 bus travels down Harper Avenue.

If you’re getting dropped off at the park, there will be a drop-off point on Park Terrace between Kilmore Street and Armagh Street (outside Cathedral Grammar).

If you're biking or scootering, the bike stands will be opposite the roundabout at the Armagh Street entrance, and scooter parking zones will be on Park Terrace opposite the entrance.

If you’re driving to the event, please consider carpooling with your group.

The botanic gardens’ Armagh Street car park will be closed to incoming traffic from 3.30pm.

There are thousands of car parks available in the central city, which you can find using our interactive map.

Mobility parking is available on Chester Street West (off Park Terrace) – a Mobility Pass is required. An accessible viewing area is located next to the Front of House sound desk, with signage in place to point the way.

The postponement date for the event is Sunday, February 4. Keep up to date about the event at the Mitre10 Sparks page or on Facebook.