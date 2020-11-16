Cookie Caramel Crush: New Cookie Time ice cream on the way

If you like caramel and you like cookies, then this will tickle your fancy. Photo: NZH

First we had the Jelly Tip chocolate bar, and then we had the L&P pineapple lump.

Kiwis love their classic collaborations. And now we've got a new one just in time for summer.

Tip Top has teamed up with Cookie Time to create a biscuit-based ice cream.

The Tip Top Crave, Cookie Caramel Crush is a "Creamy vanilla-flavoured ice cream with crushed Cookie Time chocolate chip cookies and a decadent caramel ripple".

The product was leaked by a Pak'nSave supermarket after posting an image of the ice cream with the caption "coming soon".

Kiwis around the country are now able to get their hands on the latest classic mashup for a limited time.

New Zealanders expressed their delight over the new product, with a number of Kiwis overseas saying they're prepared to book flights home to wrap their lips around it.

"This is not fair! I need to come home," one wrote.

Another added: "I need this in my life right now!"

While ice cream fans are keen to give the new colab a try, they're also calling on Tip Top to bring back the Dessertalicious, a sweet treat with mousse, soft sponge and creamy ice cream.