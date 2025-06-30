Time to hit the North Canterbury pie trail

A steak and cheese pie from PJ’S Pies Hanmer Springs. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

North Canterbury is serving up something flaky, tasty, and 100 percent locally made this July.

Pies are the centrepiece of the first ever Made North Canterbury Pie Trail.

The light-hearted, community-driven campaign will celebrate pies made in North Canterbury, and will be packed with kiwi humour, delicious detours, and plenty of pie puns.

Home to award-winning bakeries, the trail features stops from Kaiapoi and Rangiora to Amberley, Hanmer Springs, and everywhere in between.

With flavours from classic mince and vege to gourmet chicken and cranberry, there will be something for every savoury pie lover to enjoy.

The trail is part of the Made North Canterbury initiative, driven by Enterprise North Canterbury to celebrate provenance in the region and support local food and drink producers.

Pie trail enthusiast and Enterprise North Canterbury digital marketing specialist Kelly Lynch said: "There are so many incredible pie stops across North Canterbury, and everyone has their favourite, so we thought why not start a trail?"

"The Made North Canterbury Pie Trail is a way to shine a light on our makers and bakers behind the pies we all know and love.

"It’s about getting people out this winter, supporting local and enjoying a good pie along the way.

"Whether it's after a sports game, your smoko break, on a roadie, or just because."

The campaign invites locals and visitors alike to explore the Pie Trail by:

Eating: Grab a pie (or several) from any participating eatery in July.

Sharing: Take a photo or video in front of the shop, capture those flaky layers in your car, or take a selfie midbite. Let us know who has the cheesiest pie, the flakiest pastry, or the best meat-to-pastry ratio? Tag your review @ncpietrail and #ncpietrail to join the fun or leave one on our website. There is a chance to win: Every post or review gives one entry into the draw to win a cool YETI Soft Cooler Prize, plus ultimate bragging rights as our 2025 Pie Hard of the Year.

The trail map features the full list of stops, with the campaign officially launching on July 1.

Explore the trail one pie at a time and share your photos and experiences with the pie trail organisers.

For updates, visit ncpietrail.co.nz or follow @ncpietrail.

- Supplied by Enterprise North Canterbury