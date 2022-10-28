Goody Goody Gumdropped! Tip Top ditches two Kiwi ice cream favourites

Photo: Tip Top

Tip Top has discontinued two of its most popular flavours, the 2-litre tubs of Cookies and Cream and Goody Goody Gumdrops, causing outrage among Kiwis online.

"Tip Top 2L cookies and cream and goody goody gumdrops are being discontinued in that 2L format," head of Tip Top Ben Schurr told 1News in a statement.

"Tip Top’s ice cream is always made with the best quality ingredients, including fresh milk and cream, and unfortunately, due to significant cost pressures relating to these two items, we could not continue these two flavours in the 2L format without sacrificing the quality of our ice cream," Schurr said.

Although the flavours will no longer be available on supermarket shelves, they will remain in ice cream shops.

An employee for supermarket operator Foodstuffs, which owns Pak'nSave, New World and Four Square, told the NZ Herald that the tub range of icecream had been discontinued by the supplier.

People have taken to social media to voice their outrage at the decision, with some calling for other flavours to be dropped instead.

The popularity of Cookies and Cream was evident at the recent New Zealand Ice Cream Awards where it took out the kids choice award.

Cookies and Cream was also voted New Zealanders’ third-favourite icecream flavour in a survey for the Weekend Herald in 2010. Goody Goody Gumdrops trailed in sixth place in the survey.

Dairy owners told the Weekend Herald at the time Cookies and Cream was a favourite and was requested mainly by children, teenagers and young adults.

In the aftermath of the news, social media users have vowed to start buying other brands’ similar flavours.