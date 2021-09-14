Tuesday, 14 September 2021

Smell of toasties gets up nose of cafe's neighbours

    1. Canterbury
    2. Lifestyle
    3. Food and Wine

    Photo: Facebook
    Photo: Facebook
    Toastie Picton put its upstairs neighbours' noses out of joint after strong "food smells" wafted up onto their waterfront balconies and into their homes.

    The stench was allegedly so strong that residents were unable to open their doors or windows between 7.30am and 4.30pm. Even in lockdown, when the cafe was closed, they got a "lingering smell of burnt butter".

    A corporation representing the residents of the luxury Oxley Rock apartments told the Marlborough District Council it had received "several complaints" from owners about the smells.

    Emails seen by a Local Democracy Reporter showed, after the complaint, the council visited several apartments and agreed a strong odour could be smelt from the balconies.

    The council told Toastie Picton of the complaints and noted its team was "very receptive and keen to correct the issues".

    Toastie Picton manager Taylor Hamilton said the business reached out to extraction unit providers after realising it did not have the facilities to keep up with the "unexpected" demand for toasties, causing a "toastie smell" to develop.

    "We thought we'd just be a cool coffee shop that did a few toastie sandwiches, but toasties are what everyone wants."

    It decided to remain closed when the South Island moved to alert level 2 earlier this month, so a large extraction hood could be put above the cooking area, drawing out the smells.

    "We understood the smell was a concern and we wanted to get that sorted... We didn't want to open again knowing that was an issue. We're looking forward to going back to usual."

    Hamilton was unsure when the business would reopen, but said it had continued to pay the wages of their five staff.

    The Diversion Gallery director Barbara Speedy, who worked at a neighbouring shop, said it was clear Toastie Picton had encountered "teething issues" and was working to fix them.

    "They've had a very active little business there, with people coming [from] all over Marlborough to see it. I've never seen so many young people coming into the heart of town," she said.

    Emails showed the council had checked out Toastie Picton's new extraction unit and would keep its ear (and nose) to the ground once the unit was installed. It would dish out enforcement action if the "offensive" toastie odour persisted.

    A council spokesman said the council was asked to look at Toastie Picton's operations after some concerns were raised.

    "We are working with the business owners who are receptive to resolving any issues that might exist, and we commend them for the approach they are taking," the spokesman said.

     

    RNZ

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter