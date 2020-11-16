New Avon River pedestrian and cycle bridges approved

Construction on three new pedestrian and cycleway bridges across the Avon River is set to start at the beginning of next year. Photo: Newsline

Three pedestrian and cycle bridges crossing the Avon River are a step closer to reality after the green light was given to proceed with construction.

The Medway St and Snell Pl Bridges will reinstate a pedestrian and cycle connection across the Ōtākaro Avon River in Christchurch, which has been missing since the earthquakes.

The Avondale Bridge is a new bridge that will provide a connection to the future Eastern Reach wetland restoration area.

The three bridges, and a new riverside landing at Dallington, are being funded by a $13.7 million grant from the Christchurch Earthquake Appeal Trust.

City council finance and performance committee chairman and Deputy Mayor Andrew Turner said the bridges will help reconnect communities on each side of the Avon River.

“The construction of the bridges signals the start of the council’s work to develop the regeneration area into a valuable asset for Christchurch,” Turner said.

“These three bridges signal an exciting new chapter for the Ōtākaro Avon River Corridor, as we start to bring the Regeneration Plan for the area to life.

“We want to encourage people to come and explore the Ōtākaro Avon River Corridor, and these new bridges will make it significantly easier for people to develop meaningful connections to the neighbouring communities and to the land itself.”

The city council published initial bridge designs for community feedback in June and used the feedback to refine the designs of each.

All three bridges will be single-span, made from steel truss, with concrete decks and sliding, jackable abutments to mitigate lateral spread.

Work on constructing the bridges is expected to start in early 2021.