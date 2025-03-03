Christchurch the 'best' airport in the world - study

Photo: File image

A new study involving 3500 international travellers has ranked Christchurch Airport as the best in the world.

The new research from discovercars.com revealed which airports offer the best experience in the world, based on reviews left by the travellers.

They ranked the airport they visited on a scale of one to 10. Of the 19 airports that received 50 or more reviews, Christchurch came out on top.

Christchurch scored an impressive 9.21/10, with travellers reporting they had an overall pleasant experience, including excellent customer service and easy airport navigation.

One holidaymaker said their trip through Christchurch was a "smooth and easy experience", while another said it was "easy to locate places."

New Zealand also claimed second place on the rankings, with Queenstown Airport scoring 9.18/10.

Queenstown was closely followed by Madeira Airport in Portugal, with a score of 9.07.

Full airport rankings