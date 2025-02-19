Auction date set for eccentric ark house

A distinctive Christchurch property - known as the ark house on Clifton Hill - is expected to attract international interest when it goes up for auction next month.

The biblically inspired ark house on Loader Lane was built in 2004 by its original owners, Bev and Ken Loader, and took several attempts before selling for $2.3m in 2016.

It will now be sold via auction on Friday, March 28, at 4pm.

The home also has two expansive commercial kitchens. Photo: Supplied

Nestled on the hillside, the unique property takes the shape of a three-storey, timber-clad ark.

At times used as a wedding venue, the 860 sq m ark house boasts a bar and ballroom and two commercial kitchens, as well as large living spaces on its three ‘deck’ levels.

The 0.1ha property has a capital value of $2.8m and is being sold by New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty (NZSIR).

The Loaders bought the land on Clifton Hill more than 50 years ago and developed the surrounding landscape into the Gethsemane Gardens, which are now closed.

Photo: Supplied

This complemented the ark when it was used as a wedding and events venue.

NZSIR sales associate Rod Cross says the ark is one of the most intriguing properties in NZ.

"The dwelling was built in the early 2000s as a function centre and has been utilised for multiple purposes, from a church and wedding venue to tearooms and a private residence," Cross said.

"The building itself is incredible with its grand, nautical design and exquisite craftsmanship."

The ark was a central feature of the renowned Gethsemane Gardens, which has more recently been developed into the high-end subdivision, Gethsemane Heights.

The ark home's ballroom. Photo: Supplied

The building’s three separate levels each present a blank canvas that can be structured into spaces to suit any lifestyle.

"The beauty of this building is that it's an opportunity for a visionary, and a chance for the next owner to realise a dream,” Cross said.

"It certainly has ample space and versatility for many options to be considered."

The multi-million dollar Noah's Ark inspired home is going to auction. Photo: Supplied

Vaulted ceilings, exposed timber beams, and picture windows invite natural light while showcasing views of the Southern Alps and Pegasus Bay.

"We’re sailing into new territory with this exceptional property, and expect worldwide interest,” said Cross.

"It presents a chance to create something extraordinary."

-APL