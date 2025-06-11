Kaiapoi retirement village up for award

A flower garden, one of many gardens carefully tended by Sterling residents at Kaiapoi, has helped win an award. PHOTO: AMANDA KEYS

The initiative of residents at Kaiapoi’s Sterling retirement village to transform a bare plot of land and eight empty raised beds into a flourishing, sustainable garden has the project recognised in the Retirement Village Association Sustainability Awards.

The garden, which is now filled with vegetables, herbs and flowers for the whole village to enjoy, is a finalist in the Bunnings Trade Resident-Led Gardening and Landscaping Award for growing a ‘‘thriving village garden from scratch’’.

Nine environmental and community projects throughout the country have been announced as finalists in the Retirement Villages Association (RVA) Sustainability Awards.

The projects range from national programmes to individual village initiatives in Auckland, Hawkes Bay, Rotorua, Tauranga, Clyde, Kaiapoi, and Nelson.

They include the first aged care homes constructed to a globally-recognised 6-Star, Green rating, a project to upcycle and refurbish used bikes for children, schemes to reduce carbon emissions and transition from fossil fuels, reducing waste and increasing recycling, creating flourishing vegetable gardens and a community orchard.

Michelle Palmer, executive director of the RVA, says the awards recognise sustainability in building, design, landscaping, grounds and activities.

‘‘This is becoming more and more important.

‘‘Many retirement village operators and their residents are working hard to create a sustainable future for their village and the community around them and that has been demonstrated by the high calibre of entries and finalists for these awards.

‘‘The RVA is pleased to again be recognising and rewarding the best of these initiatives,’’ she says.

The winners will be announced at the RVAs Conference Gala Dinner on June 17.