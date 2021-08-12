Thursday, 12 August 2021

What really grinds your gears? Top five consumer complaints revealed

    Gemma Rasmussen from Consumer NZ tells us the top five complaints that come their way from the New Zealand public - including one winter-specific suburban gripe.

    Supermarket prices

    Everyday low prices, multi-buys, loyalty rewards... Walking into the New Zealand supermarket it seems as if you see specials everywhere, but we are still paying too much for groceries, Rasmussen says.

    New Zealand's supermarket 'duopoly' is what's driving the high prices, she says, and if the two supermarkets were competing adequately between themselves we would see prices go down.

    "The Commerce Commission findings have solidified our suspicions that we're paying simply too much."

    While 74 percent of New Zealanders suspect supermarket "specials" aren't genuine (a Consumer NZ study found), the supermarkets know shoppers will still go for them, Rasmussen says.

    "I think when you walk into the supermarket you have decision fatigue. And how can everyday New Zealanders be reasonably expected to cut through these greenwashing campaigns and marketing and advertising - you really have to think about it."

    Dodgy ticket resellers

    Airfare refunds 

    There was a huge surge in complaints about airline refunds during Covid, but they've dropped off now, Rasmussen says.

    Consumer NZ still takes issue with Air New Zealand holding on to people's money rather than refunding them.

    "We think Air New Zealand needs to extend its existing hardship policy… if people want a refund we think they should get a refund or [the airline should] at least extent that hardship provision because right now it's sitting at 30 June 2022.

    "I think that's so fair if someone doesn't want to travel right now. Just give them a refund."

    Appliances that aren't built to last

    Most often if an electrical product breaks down within its warranty period you simply go to the shop and they give you a new one, Rasmussen says.

    The problem is the old one, which isn't even old, ends up in the landfill.

    It's often cheaper for businesses to replace rather than repair, she says.

    Consumer NZ is working to shift the public focus from performance and cost to whether a product will last and if it's repairable.

    "We want to be able to inform people about that.

    "Manufacturers should be responsible for things after they leave the shop floor."

    Neighbours' chimney smoke and noisy heat pumps

    We all have neighbourhood disputes to work out, and this is one that comes up frequently in wintertime, Rasmussen says.

    "If you are having issues if the heat pump is really noisy talk to the neighbour first but worst-case you can take it to the Disputes Tribunal or your district council."

    If it's a noisy heat pump issue, you could also "gently suggest" vibration absorbing mats that can absorb some of the sound from a heat pump.

     

    RNZ

