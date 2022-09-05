Monday, 5 September 2022

1296 new Covid cases; four more deaths

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    There are 1296 new community cases of Covid-19 today, and four more people have died with the disease. 

    The Ministry of Health said there were 257 people in hospital with the virus, including four in ICU.

    Of the deaths reported today, one was from Auckland region, two were from Waikato and one was from Southern. 

    One person was in their 70s and three were in their 80s. Two were women and two were men.

    In Canterbury there are 200 new cases and 41 people in hospitals with the virus.

    The ministry said the seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today is 1778. Last Monday, it was 2425.

    Cases in hospital: Northland: 4; Waitematā: 44; Counties Manukau: 27; Auckland: 47; Waikato: 33; Bay of Plenty: 8; Lakes: 4; Hawke’s Bay: 2; MidCentral: 10; Whanganui: 1; Taranaki: 5; Tairawhiti: 1; Wairarapa: 3; Capital & Coast: 9; Hutt Valley: 13; Nelson Marlborough: 3; Canterbury: 37; West Coast: 0; South Canterbury: 4; Southern: 2.

    The seven-day rolling average of hospitalisations today is 273. Last Monday, it was 351.

    The ministry said there were now a total of 1915 deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor.

    In the past seven days, there have been an average of six deaths confirmed each day as being attributable to Covid-19, the ministry said.

    There were also 105 new cases reported at the border.

     

