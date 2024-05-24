13yo boy in court over bus hub stabbing

A 13-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with murder over the fatal stabbing of a teenage boy at Dunedin's bus hub yesterday.

He appeared in Dunedin Youth Court this morning and has name suppression.

Judge Michael Turner remanded the defendant to June 11 to appear in the High Court where a bail application is likely to be made.

Flowers and wreaths have been laid at the scene of the assault in which a 16-year-old Trinity Catholic College pupil died following "an altercation between the victim and offender".

Police said this morning a knife had been recovered from the scene.

A post-mortem is expected to be carried out today and next of kin notifications are ongoing.

"We are devastated that a young life so full of energy and promise has ended in such a senseless and horrific way, and our hearts go out to his whānau," Trinity Catholic College principal Kate Nicholson said.

Otago Costal Area Commander Inspector Marty Gray said following the death police had "further increased our patrolling in the area".

“Police have been aware of anti-social behaviour at the Bus Hub for some time and have been working closely with the Dunedin City Council, Otago Regional Council and other partners to address this issue."

However, school pupils say police failed to take "substantive measures" despite being warned about Dunedin bus hub safety before yesterday's suspected stabbing.

"Incredibly tragic situation"

Detective Senior Sergeant Kallum Croudis, of Dunedin, said the boy died in hospital last night.

"This is an incredibly tragic situation for all involved and we are working to support the victim’s family, who are understandably distraught at the sudden and violent loss of their loved one."

High school pupils wait for their bus yesterday morning beside flowers placed at the scene of yesterday's fatal stabbing. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

The Trinity Catholic College pupil was rushed to hospital after emergency services converged on the scene about 3.10pm.

People were heard saying "he's been stabbed" as the victim was being taken away in an ambulance.

The incident occurred about 50m from the Dunedin Central Police Station amid rising concern about violence in the area.

Dunedin Student Council presidents Rohan O'Shea and Alice Johnston said in a statement their hearts went out to the family of the victim after the "incredibly tragic" incident.

"No student should be unsafe on their way to or from school.

"The safety of the Bus Hub has long been an issue we have raised with NZ Police and local government, without substantive measures taken, we need action now."

A pupil, who asked not be named, said violence at the bus hub after school was a normal occurrence.

Emergency services attend to the teenager at the Dunedin bus hub yesterday. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

He had recently witnessed a pre-arranged fight at the bus hub.

"It’s not the best place to be. There’s always people threatening each other and fighting each other."

Nicholson said the school was thinking of the family.

"I am sure that you join me in keeping their family, whānau and friends in our thoughts and prayers as they go through this difficult time. We will all be affected by this, but we want you to know that we are here to help you and your children in any way we can.

Trinity Day would be postponed and pupils would meet in their pastoral classes at 8.50am before Mass at 9am, she said.

The incident was the latest in a series of violent incidents at the bus hub, including a teenage boy being punched in the face in an unprovoked attack last week.

The parent of the 15-year-old victim of last week’s assault said he was in no rush to have his son take the bus home.

"We, as his parents, were scared of him getting the bus home, and now that something like this happens, it just reinforces that."

He said it seemed like the area was "completely out of control" despite being "literally right outside the police station".

"We certainly won’t be putting our son on a bus home."

"I imagine other kids and parents are feeling the same way — it seems crazy to think that maybe they need to have constant patrolling of the area."

Yesterday’s incident was reported to emergency services just after 3pm, when scores of school pupils congregated in the area.

Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich said it was "an horrific and deeply concerning incident".

"My heart goes out to the victim and their family at this unbelievably distressing event."

A flood of comments to the ODT Facebook page questioned how the assault could happen so close to the Dunedin Central Police Station.

"I find it ridiculous that this is directly outside a police station, yet it is one of the worst streets in Dunedin," a commenter said.

Photo: Gregor Richardson

Another said they avoided the bus hub because of safety fears "even though [the] police station is right there".

"How does this happen outside a police station? Why don't the police have control of the bus hub, when it's in their neighbourhood and they know it’s volatile area?" another person commented.

A reader told the ODT she narrowly missed being knocked over by two teenage boys having a fight at 9.20am yesterday.

"I was shocked and frozen at what was happening and then I saw them both tumbling over and knocking down an elderly person with a walking stick."

Otago Regional Council (ORC) transport manager Julian Phillips said one bus stop was temporarily closed following the incident.

"We continue to work with the Dunedin City Council on improving safety at the hub by employing security guards [funded jointly by DCC and ORC].

"Security cameras are also in the area."

ORC chair Gretchen Robertson said: “Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to the family, and all those impacted following this tragedy."

She said Stop B at the bus hub would be closed on Friday.

"We would be grateful if Route 14 passengers can please board at stop A, and Route 37 passengers should use stop C in the interim while this stop is closed."

Det Snr Sgt Croudis appealed to the public to share any photos or videos they might have of the incident.

"We’re aware that people in the area around the bus hub on Great King St may have photos or video footage of the incident.

"We ask that anyone with such photos or videos, along with anyone who witnessed the incident unfold, contact Dunedin police."

■Police 105, file number 240523/3321