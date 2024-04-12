15-year-old boy run over multiple times - police

The car that was seized by Waikato police in relation to the incident. Photo: NZ Police

A 15-year-old boy is in a critical condition in Waikato Hospital after being targeted and run over by a car several times.

The boy was walking on Old Taupiri Rd near Ngāruawāhia about 5pm on Wednesday when he was struck by a car and run over more than once, Detective Inspector Darrell Harpur said.

The boy sustained serious injuries in the incident near Hopuhopu Sports Park and is now in a critical condition at Waikato Hospital.

The car, a black Toyota Auris with registration number NBE817, was found abandoned at Pukemokemoke Bush Reserve near Tauhei.

Harpur said police wanted to hear from anyone who saw the car between 4.30pm and 5.30pm on Wednesday between Huntly and Taupiri.

"We know this car - a black Toyota Auris with the registration number NBE817 - left the Huntly township at approximately 4.40pm on Wednesday 10 April and travelled to the Hopuhopu area."

Police believe this was a targeted attack, and the driver of the car purposely struck the victim before then driving the car over him more than once, he said.

Police have set up a portal for images and short recordings to be uploaded into.

Anyone with information can contact police on 105, file number: 240410/3018.