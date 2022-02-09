204 community cases, 3 linked to Christchurch

There are 204 new community cases of Covid-19 to report today along with 46 new cases at the border.

The new cases are in Northland (8), Auckland (135), Waikato (35), Lakes (2), Bay of Plenty (11), Taranaki (1), MidCentral (2) Wellington (3), Hutt Valley (3), Nelson Marlborough (1), Canterbury (3).

There are currently 16 people with Covid-19 in hospital, none are in HDU or ICU.

There are three new cases in the Canterbury DHB area, however the third had registered a former Christchurch address but currently lives in Auckland and is being supported by public health staff there.

The other two cases are based in Christchurch.

Both cases are still being investigated for links to previous cases.

There’s one new case in Nelson-Marlborough today. Today’s case is linked to a previously reported case.

There are eight new cases in Northland. Five of these are in Kerikeri and three are in Whangārei.

All eight remain under investigation to determine any possible links to previously confirmed cases.

There are 135 cases to report in Auckland today.

Health and welfare providers are now supporting 3,177 people in the region to isolate at home, including 1,218 cases.

There are 35 new cases to report in Waikato today. Of these, 21 are linked to previous cases and 14 are under investigation.

Twenty-two are in Hamilton, five in Cambridge, two in Ōhaupō, one in Taupiri, and one in Morrinsville. The locations of the remaining four are currently being confirmed.

There are two new cases to report in the Lakes DHB area today – one of which is in Rotorua and one in Taupō.

Both these cases have links to previously reported cases.

There are 11 new cases in the Bay of Plenty region – all are either in Tauranga or the wider Western Bay of Plenty.

Eight of these cases are linked to previously reported cases, with the remaining three still under investigation.

There’s one new case to report in New Plymouth. Public health staff are continuing to investigate links to existing cases.

Today there are two new cases to report in Palmerston North. These cases are both are household contacts of existing cases.

There are six new cases in the Wellington region today. Three are in Porirua and public health staff are investigating any potential links to previously confirmed cases.

There are also three cases to report in Hutt Valley – these are household contacts of existing cases.

All DHBs have now fully vaccinated 90% of their Pacific communities, with Whanganui reaching the milestone yesterday.

Advocates, church groups, health providers and countless other entities across the country have led the way in ensuring that our Pacific populations have some of the highest vaccination rates in the country.