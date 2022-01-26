23 new community Covid cases, 15 confirmed as Omicron

There are 23 new community cases of Covid-19 to report in New Zealand today, with the total number of Omicron cases in the community now 56.

There were 36 new cases at the border, the Ministry of Health said today.

There are six people in hospital with Covid-19 in New Zealand.

Today's new community cases are in Northland (1), Auckland (12), Waikato (3), Rotorua (5), Capital and Coast (1), Nelson Marlborough (1).

The ministry said 56 community cases have been confirmed as Omicron through whole genome sequencing or by being linked to a suspected Omicron case.

This includes 44 cases linked to a family event and other associated events in Auckland on January 15-16. The 15 new Omicron cases being reported today are in Auckland, Taranaki, and Nelson Marlborough.

The number of cases linked to the three border workers reported earlier this month has doubled from six to 12.

There are now eight cases associated with the MIQ border worker, first reported on January 16, and three associated with the Auckland airport worker first reported on January 21.

A Covid case in Taranaki has also been linked to the January Omicron cluster and will be included in the case count tomorrow. The ministry said they were on the same flight as the air steward who is part of this cluster and has been isolating since being identified as a close contact.

All close contacts identified so far are in isolation and being tested for Covid-19.

One of the three new cases in the Nelson Tasman region is part of a household that has also been linked to the January Omicron cluster. The other two were detected this morning and are under investigation. The ministry said they are being treated as suspected Omicron.

The ministry said the number of cases and contacts is expected to grow given the highly transmissible nature of Omicron.

The ministry also confirmed today an early childhood centre in Tauranga has been linked to a suspected Omicron case, first reported in the city yesterday.

The case was present at the BestStart Pyes Pa on January 19 and was likely infectious at the time.

All people present at the childhood centre at the time are being treated as close contacts, and are being asked to isolate and get tested immediately.

Toi Te Ora Public Health is working with the Ministry of Education to establish who was present at the centre on the day and is in the process of contacting those people.

Today's new cases at the border came from the UAE, US, Australia, India, UK, Colombia, Qatar, Iran, Scotland, Pakistan, Fiji, Austria, Sri Lanka, Canada and Brazil.

Yesterday there were 25 new cases of Covid-19 in the community including 10 confirmed Omicron cases.

There have now been 11,564 cases in the current community outbreak and a total of 15,369 cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand since the pandemic began.

Vaccine update

There were 15,102 paediatric doses of the vaccine administered yesterday, bringing the total to 110,123.

There were 56,899 booster doses administered yesterday, bringing the total to 1,110,408.

Auckland has become the second DHB to fully vaccinate 90 per cent of Māori.

South Canterbury has become the ninth DHB area to vaccinate 90 per cent of Māori with a first dose. Several other DHBs are getting very close to this milestone.