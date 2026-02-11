Young man critically hurt in fall from university building

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
He was discovered by Campus Watch staff lying alone on the ground at about 12.10am this morning, Constable Eli Stafford-Rogers said.
The young man fell from the Centre for Innovation building near the intersection of Cumberland and Saint Davids Sts.
Hato Hone St John took him to Dunedin Hospital’s ICU in a critical condition.
Const Stafford-Rogers said Campus Watch staff reviewed nearby CCTV footage which showed the young man, falling from a ‘‘decent height’’.
‘‘Attending police said there looked to be no access points from the building to the ledge leading to the possibility that male has climbed up the exterior of the building to the ledge he fell from,’’ Const Stafford-Rogers said.
Officers made inquiries and spoke to a group of students at a nearby flat who told officers they had been drinking when the young man left the property alone.
He was not a University of Otago student, Const Stafford-Rogers said.
‘‘This incident is not a one off.
‘‘Unfortunately, alcohol messes with your judgement, balance and coordination — please don't climb buildings when you're drinking, one decision can change everything.’’