Young man critically hurt in fall from university building

A police car at the scene of the accident this morning. Photo: Supplied

A young man was rushed to hospital in a critical condition after falling about 10 metres from the side of a University of Otago building.

He was discovered by Campus Watch staff lying alone on the ground at about 12.10am this morning, Constable Eli Stafford-Rogers said.

The young man fell from the Centre for Innovation building near the intersection of Cumberland and Saint Davids Sts.

Hato Hone St John took him to Dunedin Hospital’s ICU in a critical condition.

Const Stafford-Rogers said Campus Watch staff reviewed nearby CCTV footage which showed the young man, falling from a ‘‘decent height’’.

University staff at the scene this morning. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Investigations found a wine bottle sitting on top of a ledge about seven to ten metres above the ground — it is believed that was where the man fell from.

‘‘Attending police said there looked to be no access points from the building to the ledge leading to the possibility that male has climbed up the exterior of the building to the ledge he fell from,’’ Const Stafford-Rogers said.

Officers made inquiries and spoke to a group of students at a nearby flat who told officers they had been drinking when the young man left the property alone.

He was not a University of Otago student, Const Stafford-Rogers said.

‘‘This incident is not a one off.

‘‘Unfortunately, alcohol messes with your judgement, balance and coordination — please don't climb buildings when you're drinking, one decision can change everything.’’

