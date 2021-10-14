71 new Covid cases 'sobering but not unexpected'

There are 71 new Covid-19 cases today in the community, which Director of Public Health Caroline McElnay said was "sobering but not unexpected."

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said officials expected case numbers in Auckland would rise, but "they are rising quickly". Robertson blamed people gathering in people's homes and he urged everyone to follow alert level 3 rules.

"These gatherings inside people's homes are not allowed...my message today is clear. We need people in Auckland to stick to alert level 3 rules."

He said the outbreak is affecting people "in all parts of Auckland".

There are no new cases in Waikato today. Yesterday's two cases remain unlinked.

There were 3680 swabs taken in the region yesterday. In Waikato there was a positive detection in Te Awamutu on Tuesday, and follow-up sample results are still to come through. It's unclear if it's a new case or an old case "shedding the virus".

In Northland, 2145 swabs were taken yesterday and there are no positive cases.

Daily case numbers have being growing in Auckland for the past three days and Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins acknowledged yesterday that the virus is spreading across the city as an increasing number of locations of interest pop up.

Yesterday there were 53 new cases in Auckland and two in Waikato. On Tuesday 43 cases were reported in Auckland and three in Waikato and on Monday 35 new cases emerged in Auckland, none in Waikato.

It has been revealed one of two people who tested positive for the virus on Auckland's North Shore is self isolating in a Kāinga Ora housing complex.

Meanwhile, there are calls for authorities to crack down on rule breakers as a third Covid positive woman is hiding from police, after fleeing her home in Māngere. Police say she is known to authorities and The New Zealand Herald understands police have been directed to take her straight to the Jet Park quarantine facility when she is found.

Today the Government is outlining its plans for hospitals to cope with a surge in cases as the country moves away from an elimination strategy, with worst-case scenarios showing the region including Auckland and Northland could face more than 5000 cases a week in a Covid surge.

Auckland City, North Shore and Middlemore hospitals have already been hit by exposure events.

Two patients and two staff members tested positive after an exposure event at Dialysis Unit adjacent to North Shore Hospital and other staff have been stood down as a precaution. Staff were also stood down at Middlemore Hospital earlier this week after a positive case was detected.

Yesterday there were 32 people with Covid in hospital and six in ICU.

In Northland it's still unclear how widespread the virus is after two women who traveled to the area later became infected but failed to co-operate with contact tracers. A truck driver who traveled to the region has also become infected but a "limited scope of exposure" is expected from this case. No cases have been detected in the region this week.

New locations of interest listed on the Ministry of Health's website this morning include sites in Hamilton, Raglan and the Auckland suburbs of Birkenhead, Henderson, Manurewa, Greenlane and Onehunga.

There are 405 events involving 266 locations.

Northland, Auckland and Waikato remain in alert level 3 until Cabinet reviews settings on Monday. The rest of the country remains at alert level 2.