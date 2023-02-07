8882 new Covid-19 cases, 26 further deaths

There have been 8882 community cases of Covid-19 reported in New Zealand over the past week, and 26 further deaths.

There have been 1200 new cases in the Canterbury area over this time, and 124 in South Canterbury.

The numbers, released by the Ministry of Health, show Covid-19 infections in the country are continuing to drop.

Of the deaths reported today, three were from Northland, three were from the Auckland region, three were from Waikato, one was from Bay of Plenty, one was from Tairawhiti, four were from Hawke's Bay, one was from MidCentral, two were from Whanganui, two were from Wellington region, three were from Nelson Marlborough, one was from Canterbury and two were from Southern.

One was in their 50s, six were in their 60s, two were in their 70s, eight were in their 80s and nine were aged over 90. Eight were women and 18 were men.

There were also 161 people with Covid-19 in hospital as of midnight Sunday, including seven in ICU.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is now 1263, down from last week's figure of 1508.

Figures reported last week showed there had been 10,589 new cases, with 79 deaths and 189 people hospitalised.