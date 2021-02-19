Airport runway being used as an illegal golf driving range

Kapiti Coast Airport. Photo: Rosalie Willis

Kāpiti Coast Airport is investigating who is hitting golf balls on to the runway and surrounding land.

The area also includes the Kapiti Districts Aero Club apron and in the carpark near the aero club hangar and clubrooms.

"The golf balls aren't coming from the golf course [Paraparaumu Beach Golf Club], they are coming from neighbours," airport chief executive Chris Simpson said.

"This issue is a serious safety concern, particularly with balls landing on the runway.

"They are a hazard that could cause a potentially life-threatening accident if a plane was to hit one on the runway as it lands or takes off.

"They are a danger not only to pilots and their passengers but potentially to surrounding residents and homes if a plane was to crash having hit a golf ball."

Simpson said CCTV footage will be reviewed by Kāpiti Coast Airport staff to try to ascertain who is hitting the golf balls into the airport and police may be involved.

"We're asking our neighbours to please stop doing this.

"We take safety seriously and this is real cause for concern."

Kāpiti News