Alleged supermarket stabber's identity still suppressed

A security guard patrols the empty Countdown after the stabbing at the supermarket last month. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

The man who allegedly stabbed four people in a Dunedin supermarket will continue to keep his identity secret.

The 42-year-old appeared in the High Court at Dunedin this morning facing four charges of attempted murder after allegedly attacking two staff members and a married couple at the Cumberland St Countdown on May 10.

The victims have since been discharged from hospital.

The defendant attended today’s hearing by audio-visual link from prison and remained silent and impassive throughout.

Counsel John Westgate said he had recently received disclosure from the prosecution and had not yet discussed it with his client.

A psychiatric report was currently being completed, the court heard.

Justice Cameron Mander allowed continuation of name suppression while that process was undertaken.

That issue will be revisited when the defendant next appears in court later this month.

Corrections confirmed one of the victims involved in the incident was a staff member and it is understood another is his partner.

The two remaining victims are Countdown staff members, including the store manager.

Dallas Wilson, who spent a week in hospital, said he was stabbed four times and was lucky that no vital organs were hit.

The father of two paid tribute to those at the scene who assisted as well as police and medical staff.

Countdown Dunedin Central reopened several days after the attack, following a blessing of the scene.

Security staff have been stationed in the store since.