Wednesday, 18 August 2021

Anti-lockdown activist arrested at protest

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    Several police officers lead event organiser Billy Te Kahika from the site of this afternoon's...
    Several police officers lead event organiser Billy Te Kahika from the site of this afternoon's anti-lockdown protest outside TVNZ's HQ in Hobson St. Photo: Dean Purcell
    Anti-lockdown activists and Covid-19 deniers have gathered in Auckland's central business district to protest the snap lockdown - with its organiser being arrested 43 minutes into the event.

    And the nation's top police officer says his staff will not hesitate to deal with others flouting lockdown regulations and having unlawful gatherings.

    Controversial musician and politcal hopeful Billy Te Kahika was leading the gathering, which has attracted about 50 people outside TVNZ's HQ on the corner of Victoria and Hobson streets.

    Speaking after his arrest during her 1pm Covid-19 update, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was quizzed about the event, responding: "I don't want to let the action of small numbers actually characterise everyone, because that's just not the case.

    "It is disappointing that some choose to put others at risk".

    Police Commissioner Andrew Coster confirmed four people had been arrested at the gathering.

    Other protests were hosted outside police stations in Nelson in Tauranga. Four people had been arrested in Tauranga.

    Coster said officers wouldn't hesitate to lock-up others at any similar protests who refused to disperse.

    Police officers move in to arrest Billy Te Kahika at today's protest in the Auckland CBD. Photo:...
    Police officers move in to arrest Billy Te Kahika at today's protest in the Auckland CBD. Photo: Dean Purcell
    People who gathered in that way in Auckland today put everyone at risk.

    "They can expect enforcement action," he said. "We will deal with them."

    The Auckland protest started at noon, with police first issuing a warning to him, before arresting him about 12.43pm.

    As he was being taken away Te Kahika said he hoped the event wouldn't turn violent.

    Before his livestream of the event cut out, Te Kahika also urged police to take him away as soon as possible to reduce the chance of his assorted supporters causing trouble.

    He also told those around him that the police officers attending the protest were good people simply doing their job.

    The gathering had heard speeches from Te Kahika and some of his supporters.

    One woman described the snap lockdown - initially seven days in Auckland and the Coromandel and three days elsewhere - as a disturbing action.

    She also labelled Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern as a "rat" and urged shop keepers and businesses to keep their doors open; something which businesses deemed non-essential are not allowed legally to do.

    Another speaker talked about how the Covid-19 pandemic was actually a "scamdemic".

    Te Kahika has been streaming live from the scene, and at one stage was called out by a member of the public for some of the messages he and his supporters have been sharing.

    Prior to the protest beginning, controversial Destiny Church leader Hannah Tamaki also went public again with her thoughts on the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out.

    She is vehemently against it, posting on social media: "not vaccinated, I don't hv Covid, I stand by my choice, not 2 be. I'm not afraid to trust my immune system & mostly my God".

    Tamaki's post received a backlash from some responders.

    One likened her to a "reckless idiot", another wrote: "You know there are loads American evangelical churches that did the same and still died right. Act responsibly, if not, keep that dross to yourself .Be part of the solution, not the problem."

    Location nameAddressDayTimeWhat to do
    AUCKLAND
    Crumb Grey LynnAriki Street, Grey LynnThursday, August 1210.00 am - 10.10 amSelf-isolate
    Sky City CasinoCentral CitySaturday, August 14–Sunday August 15Self-isolate
    Auckland Central Church of ChristFreemans BaySunday, August 15Self-isolate
    Devonport Pharmacy Devonport33 Victoria Road, DevonportMonday, August 162.15 pm - 2.30 pmSelf-isolate
    THAMES
    Woodturner Café3815 State Highway 2Sunday, August 1512.40 pm - 1.25 pmSelf-isolate
    COROMANDEL
    Star and Garter Hotel5 Kapanga RoadFriday, August 136:39 pm - 7.40pmSelf-isolate
    Umu Cafe22 Wharf RoadFriday, August 137:40 pm - 8.30 pmSelf-isolate
    BP Gas Station CoromandelBP Gas Station, Tiki RoadSaturday, August 149:30 am - 9.40 amSelf-isolate
    Driving Creek Railway Tours380 Driving Creek RoadSaturday, August 1410:30 am - 10.50 amSelf-isolate
    Jaks Cafe & Bar104 Kapanga RoadSaturday, August 1410:50 am - 11.30 amSelf-isolate
    Driving Creek Railway Tours - train tour380 Driving Creek RoadSaturday, August 1411.20 am - 1.00 pmSelf-isolate
    Hereford 'n' a Pickle2318 Colville Road, RD 4, ColvilleSaturday, August 141:25 pm - 2.15 pmSelf-isolate
    Taras Beads1/75 Kapanga RoadSaturday, August 143:00 pm - 3.10 pmSelf-isolate
    Richardsons Real Estate151 Kapanga RoadSaturday, August 143:30 pm - 3.35 pmSelf-isolate
    Umu Cafe22 Wharf RoadSaturday, August 146:17 pm - 7.11 pmSelf-isolate
    Star and Garter Hotel5 Kapanga RoadSaturday, August 147:11 pm - 9.00 pmSelf-isolate
    Umu Cafe22 Wharf RoadSunday, August 1510.14 am - 11.10 amSelf-isolate
    Taras Beads1/75 Kapanga RoadSunday, August 1510.00 am - 10.05 amSelf-isolate

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    NZ Herald

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter