Highways still closed across South Island

An aerial view of of flooding in the Kaikōura region. Photo: Canterbury Regional Council

While the effects of the current weather event have eased in many places, some significant state highway closures remain in the South Island.

The closed highways are as follows:

State Highway 1 from Waipara to Kaikōura, because of flooding and road damage (Inland Route 70/Inland Kaikōura Road also remains closed)

State Highway 8 from Fairlie to Twizel, because of snow and ice

State Highway 87 from Kyeburn to Middlemarch, because of snow

State Highway 85 from Kyeburn to Morrisons, because of snow

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said roading crews would be working to reopen the highways today, but the restoration of SH1 from Waipara to Kaikōura, following yesterday’s reopening of SH1 between Kaikōura and Ward (in Marlborough), is expected to take longer because of the flooding damage to the highway.

A detour is still available via State Highways 7, 65, 6 and 63, for those travelling between Christchurch and the top of the South Island.

Area warnings apply for other state highways in Otago because of snow and ice. SH83 is open between Pukeuri and Kurow after a flooding closure, but with a 30kmh temporary speed limit in place.

Further north, SH7 between Springs Junction and Island Hills has a strong wind warning in effect, while a slip on SH7 between Reefton and Blacks Point means there is stop/go traffic management in place.

The worst of the weather is now in the North Island, and some Bluebridge ferries across Cook Strait have been cancelled today due to high swells.

Wellington is under a strong wind watch until 6 o'clock tonight, with the southerly weather system affecting the Cook Strait.

Bluebridge has cancelled four sailings for passengers through to this afternoon.

Homes assessed in Kaikōura

Kaikōura District Council says it will continue assessing flood-damaged properties today as residents wait to find out if they can go home.

A state of emergency remains in place after about 150 people evacuated their homes when heavy rainfall caused rivers to burst their banks.

Numbers in the evacuation centre have dwindled, with Takahanga Marae expecting the final 11 people to leave this morning.

Mayor Craig Mackle says staff are assessing homes - and a couple have already been yellow stickered.

"The number 14 has been brought up that probably need really good assessing, some have been surprised that they've been told they've been inundated and they weren't, and others yeah you can see in places smells pretty bad, carpets are all wet and in the walls and stuff."

Mackle says there is a lot to be fixed and Kaikōura remains in response mode, rather than recovery.