Aviation pioneer Sir Tim Wallis farewelled

Sir Tim Wallis

An RNZAF flyover and circling helicopters were a fitting send-off as Wānaka farewelled its own aviation legend, Sir Tim Wallis, at a funeral service at Wānaka Airport.

The prominent Southern businessman and founder of Warbirds over Wanaka died surrounded by family at his home in the town on October 17. He was 85.

More than 2000 mourners packed the Alpine Helicopters hangar at the airport, where the service was held, from noon today.

Large monitors and a number of marquees had also been erected to accommodate the overflow.

Many more viewed the two-hour service via a livestream on the Southern Lakes Funerals website.

Sir Tim Wallis' grandchildren accompanied his casket into the service at Wānaka Airport. PHOTO STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Sir Tim’s casket was carried into the hangar by his eight grandchildren, while those who provided eulogies included Sir Tim's nurse of nine years, Hillary Smith, and his sons Toby and Jonathan Wallis.

n an emotional and often humorous tribute, Jonathan Wallis said his father lived his life by one motto: "Never let what you can't do stop you from doing what you can do".

"It summed him up well," he said.

Journalist Melanie Reid spoke of first meeting Sir Tim in the early 1990s, before introducing a screening of Beating the Odds, a segment she made about the entrepreneur for current affairs programme 60 Minutes in 1997.

Toby (pictured) and Jonathan Wallis spoke about their father at the service, also attended by Sir Tim's wife Prue, Lady Wallis. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Flanked by an honour guard of members of the Cardrona Curling Club, of which Sir Tim was patron, the coffin was carried to his helicopter (call sign HOT) where people had the opportunity to pay their respects.

Sir Tim's passion for aviation and deer were honoured in equal measure.

As mourners ate a venison lunch on a warm, sunny day under a blue sky, they watched a flyover by members of the Royal New Zealand Air Force, followed by more than 20 helicopters making several circuits of the airfield, some carrying members of Sir Tim's family.

Sir Tim's coffin was then carried away by helicopter. He will be cremated, his ashes later scattered among the mountains of Wānaka.

Jonathan Wallis said the day was "a celebration of a very full life."

Sir Tim's casket was put into a helicopter to be flown from the airport. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

One of the South’s most prominent business leaders, Sir Tim was the founder of the Warbirds over Wanaka Airshow, which was launched in 1988.

Sir Tim was also a major figure in the establishment of New Zealand’s venison industry, was still the major shareholder of Wānaka-based Alpine Group at the time of his death and was a former director of more than two dozen companies.

The Wallis family have invited donations in Sir Tim’s memory be made to the NZ Spinal Trust, St John or the M!nt Trust, a Wānaka-based charity supporting people with intellectual disabilities.

- By Regan Harris and ODT Online