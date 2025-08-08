Bank closed after protesters clash with police

An ANZ bank was closed on Friday morning after climate protesters blocked access for staff and customers.

Police held back the protest group earlier today outside the central Dunedin bank to create a corridor for ANZ staff while the protesters sang: "Standing up for climate, we shall not be moved" just before 9.30am.

Police with the protesters. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

The protesters then closed ranks again, forcing police to help customers get into the bank one at a time.

The ANZ branch was closed about 10.45am.

About a dozen staff had gathered on a nearby corner earlier today as the protesters sang and shouted slogans.

The action was organised by Climate Liberation Aotearoa which is targeting ANZ branches across the country.

Climate Liberation Aotearoa protesters outside the ANZ bank in central Dunedin. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

The group says it wants the bank to stop "enabling the planned coal expansion on the Denniston Plateau".

It says other banks have committed to withdrawing banking services from the fossil fuel industry but ANZ "is lagging far behind". - Allied Media

ANZ said in a statement its policy was to not lend to "new thermal coal mines, or to expansions, or extensions to the operating life of existing mines".

"And we will not directly finance new coal-fired power plants, including expansions.

"We also don’t provide direct lending to customers who derive more than 10% of their revenue from thermal coal mining or coal-fired generation."

The statement said the bank has been in contact with Climate Liberation Aotearoa to explain its position.