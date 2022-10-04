Baseball bats used in brawl

Police are investigating a two-on-two brawl at a Dunedin address involving baseball bats yesterday morning.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the incident began when a 21-year-old and 35-year-old man showed up at a South Rd address about 10.45am.

The 41-year-old male occupant came out with a baseball bat and threatened the pair.

Soon the bat was dropped and a brawl ensued.

The fight continued and another occupant, a 32-year-old female, came out with a second bat and struck the visiting pair.

Police arrived and seized the bats, but were still interviewing those involved.