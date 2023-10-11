Bedroom intruder gives woman a nasty shock

A woman got a nasty shock when she woke up this morning to see an unknown person opening her bedroom door.

Constable Nick Turner said police were called to an address in High St in Dunedin at 1am on Wednesday after reports of a woman waking up to an unknown person at her bedroom door.

The woman punched her bedroom door shut and started screaming.

The person who broke into her house then fled through an external door on the house and left it open.

Police arrived and spoke to two men found near the property who were helping with their inquiries, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

