Blaze destroys clubhouse at Otago golf course

The clubhouse at the Belleknowes Golf Course in Dunedin has been destroyed by a blaze which started just after midnight.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said four appliances were called to the scene at 12.17am and the St Kilda crew has remained at the scene to dampen down any hot spots.

Firefighters try to douse the blaze which had already destroyed much of the clubhouse. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

The clubhouse has been left a shell after the blaze.

A fire investigator has been at the scene and will be returning later. the spokeswoman said.