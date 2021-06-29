Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Blaze destroys clubhouse at Otago golf course

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    The clubhouse at the Belleknowes Golf Course in Dunedin has been destroyed by a blaze which started just after midnight.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said four appliances were called to the scene at 12.17am and the St Kilda crew has remained at the scene to dampen down any hot spots.

    Firefighters try and douse the blaze which has already destroyed much of the clubhouse. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery
    Firefighters try to douse the blaze which had already destroyed much of the clubhouse. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

    The clubhouse has been left a shell after the blaze.

    A fire investigator has been at the scene and will be returning later. the spokeswoman said.

    The clubhouse at Belleknowes Golf Club fully ablaze. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery
    The clubhouse at Belleknowes Golf Club fully ablaze. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

    Otago Daily Times

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter