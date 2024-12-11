Gang pad raid targets 'crayfish crime ring'

Police at a property in David St, Caversham, where a search was executed on Wednesday morning. PHOTO:LINDA ROBERTSON

Police raided a "gang pad" in an investigation into stolen crayfish estimated to be worth several hundred thousand dollars.

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves said Dunedin’s King Cobra gang pad in Caversham had been restrained by police following a joint operation Fisheries New Zealand targeting a large-scale, organised "crayfish crime ring".

Det Insp Reeves said "Operation Larry" was a months-long investigation into the theft of 3.75 tonnes of commercial crayfish, stolen from a Dunedin business between October 2023 and October 2024 it culminated in the execution of three search warrants across Dunedin this morning by Southern District Organised Crime, Southern Asset Recovery unit and Fisheries New Zealand.

"Police and Fisheries officers carried out the warrants simultaneously at 7am, targeting two individuals and three residential/commercial properties in Dunedin," she said.

"Police can confirm that one of the warrants was executed at the King Cobra’s David Street pad, which is believed to be linked to the significant theft of crayfish."

Police obtained a restraining order for the King Cobra gang pad under the Criminal Proceeds Recovery Act, she said.

"This is theft on a massive scale, with the value of stolen crayfish estimated to be several hundred thousand dollars.

"As a result of our enquiries, we believe the crays were stolen to order.

"The theft was first reported to us back in October 2024, and the scale of it is significant and charges in relation to this offending are likely."

She thanked Fisheries New Zealand for their "invaluable assistance" throughout the investigation.

"The offending has had a significant impact on the victims, and the losses to them are huge."

During the raid there was a heavy police presence for a time on David St, which was entirely blocked off during part of the operation.

A resident of the street said he tried to leave his property this morning when police told him to go back inside.

"This morning I heard four bangs and dogs barking, that set my dog in the back off too."

Police on loudspeakers were telling the occupants of the house to leave.

The resident said the property was a known King Cobras gang pad, and they often had loud parties there, scaring some of the older residents in the area.

Fiordland Lobster chief executive officer Jason Judkins confirmed it was their factories where the crayfish had been stolen from.

‘‘We are cooperating with the Ministry of Primary Industries in a proactive way,’’ he said.

Fiordland Lobster is based in Te Anau but has a facility in the Dunedin suburb of Sawyers Bay.

Fisheries New Zealand southern compliance regional manager Garreth Jay said the alleged offending was "massive" and undermined the legitimate commercial sale of crayfish and the many people who worked and made an honest living from the industry.

"Fisheries New Zealand has also carried out a number of search warrants of various properties in the Auckland area in support of this investigation.

"Where we find evidence of this type of significant offending we will work diligently to hold those involved to account."