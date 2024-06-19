Bomb squad called after 'undetonated shell' found

Police say the shell was discovered by a resident of the house. Photo: Supplied/Police

The bomb squad are on their way to Corstorphine after an "undetonated shell" was found under a house this morning.

The object was found underneath a house on Corstorphine Rd, at about 7.40am, a police spokeswoman said.

There is a scene guard in place and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team are due to attend later today.

Police talk to a contractor outside a property in Corstorphine Rd this morning after an undetonated shell was found under a house. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

The shell was likely to have been under the house for a considerable length of time.

The object was found by a resident of the house, the spokeswoman said.

"None of the nearby residents have needed to be evacuated at this stage."

Police were unable to confirm how old the suspected munition was.