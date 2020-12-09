Breakfast blunder: Hosts wish serial killers happy anniversary

Fred and Rosemary West kidnapped, tortured and killed at least nine young women in Britain between 1973 and 1981. Photo: TVNZ

TVNZ has apologised after its Breakfast programme was conned into wishing notorious serial killers a happy wedding anniversary.

A photograph of British kilers Fred and Rosemary West aired in the show's Today's the Day segment this morning, in which viewers send in photographs of family members to mark birthdays and anniversaries.

As a photograph of the killer couple flashed up on screen, co-host Jenny-May Coffin said: "Today is the day that Francis and Violet Eastwood celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary - I love it! This is their children's favourite photo of them, taken on their honeymoon way back in 1990."

Indira Stewart then added: "Get that afro though".

Fred and Rosemary West kidnapped, tortured and dismembered at least nine young women between 1973 and 1981, burying the bodies at their own home.

Fred West also killed before he met his wife and Rosemary murdered her stepdaughter, Charmaine, in 1971.

The photo was allegedly sent in to Breakfast by "the couple's adoring kids" Dan, Rachel and Edwin, who "say you're the most caring parents they could ask for".

TVNZ's general manager of corporate communications Rachel Howard told The New Zealand Herald this morning they "sincerely apologise" for the error said extra checks would be made in future.

"An image of Rosemary and Fred West was sent into the Breakfast team along with a false backstory for our Today's the Day segment. Unfortunately this wasn't caught before going to air," Howard said.

"We sincerely apologise to our viewers who saw this error on screen. Jenny-May spoke to our viewers as soon as the mistake was realised and noted that we take responsibility for getting things right and we are now adding extra steps to make sure we're not taken advantage of in this way again.

"We are disappointed someone chose to mislead us when this daily segment is an opportunity for our audience to share their positive news."