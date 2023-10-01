Brief break ahead of more wild weather

As Kiwis soak up the Sunday sunshine after wild weather lashed large parts of the country yesterday, forecasters are warning another nasty weather system is on the way.

The warning comes as much of the country welcomed some rare sunshine today, accompanied by warmer conditions.

But unfortunately for weather-battered Kiwis, today’s reprieve will be short-lived.

“She cuts up rough again tomorrow as another trough crosses the country,” said MetService forecaster Gerard Bellam.

MetService says more fast-moving fronts are expected to travel up the country into the second week of school holidays, with heavy rain expected for the South Island west coast from Sunday.

The forecaster has issued a raft of severe weather warnings and watches that will come into effect as early as 3am on Monday and remain throughout the day.

The South Island’s West Coast looks most in the firing line for heavy rain, with an orange warning to come into effect for Westland and watches for Buller and Fiordland.

MetService says thunderstorms are possible for these areas and expects 90 to 110 mm of rain about the ranges, with lesser amounts near the coast and peak rates to reach 10 to 20mmh.

The rest of the South Island will come under an orange strong wind warning throughout Monday as severe northwest gales with damaging gusts of up to 140kmh expected.

As for the North Island, Wellington, Wairarapa and Tararua districts will welcome strong winds from 9am on Monday, rising to severe gales in exposed places by mid-morning, gusting up to 120 km/h.

Winds in Hawke’s Bay, south of Hastings, may also approach severe gales in exposed places.

MetService advises strong wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures. Driving may also be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.

Road snowfall warnings will also come into effect from Monday afternoon in the South Island for the Lindis Pass (State Highway 8), Milford Road (SH94) and Crown Range Road.

Bellam said the norwest wind direction today means some places can expect unseasonably high temperatures before a southerly change in the afternoon.

“But then that cold change will come up the country.”