Bus crash cuts power to hundreds of homes

Emergency services at the scene of the bus crash near Chatto Creek this morning. Photo: Ruby Shaw

One person was injured and hundreds of households lost power after a bus collided with a pole near Chatto Creek in Otago this morning.

Fifteen people were on board the bus at the time but only one is reportedly injured.

A police spokeswoman said they were responding to a report of a single vehicle crash on the Chatto Creek-Springvale Rd (State Highway 85) at about 9.40am on Tuesday after a bus collided with power a power pole.

Diversions are being put in place in the area, she said.

The crash happened near a power pole and lines company Aurora is reporting power is out to 310 customers in the Chatto Creek, Galloway, Letts Gully, Springvale and Waikerikeri areas.

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in icy conditions on SH85 this morning. Photo: Ruby Shaw

The ground in the area is frozen, and the temperature at Lauder, a kilometre up the road was 0degC at the time. Nearby Alexandra was the coldest place in the country shortly after 10am, sitting at -1degC.

The road is closed in both directions.

Sergeant Adam Elder, of Alexandra, said at the scene that the vehicle was heading towards Omakau and had "just lost in on the road in the ice" and had taken a power pole out.

Inquiries were continuing and Sgt Elder believed the road conditions may have contributed to the crash.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said two ambulances and one rapid response vehicle were on the scene, with another en route.

Of the 15 patients aboard the bus, 14 were uninjured, he said.

Waka Kotahi NZTA have issued road ice warnings for the area, including on SH 85 between Alexandra and Omakau, and Kyeburn and Alexandra.

