Canterbury pipe bands head south for competitions

Ashburton County Scottish Society Pipe Band's Simon Wallis is competing in the Octagon this afternoon. PHOTO: OSCAR FRANCIS

The skirl of the bagpipes will be ringing out as Dunedin welcomes pipe bands, including a contingent from Canterbury, for a weekend of music.

The events are being hosted by the Otago Centre of the Royal New Zealand Pipe Band Association. Secretary Ashley Honeywell said competitions begin from 11am today and run until Sunday afternoon.

The Octagonal Day Pipe Band contest is being held in the Octagon from 11am today, while tomorrow's Otago-Southland Pipe Band contest will take place at North Ground after a mass march from the centre of Dunedin.

Twelve bands would compete today and 11 tomorrow, Mr Honeywell said.

Each had about 10 members, so about 100 musicians would be testing their skills against peers. They would be scored across three events: street marches, sets and medleys.

For the Otago-Southland region, the yearly event was one of its main contests, Mr Honeywell said.

A prizegiving would be held at North Ground tomorrow afternoon.

There was no charge and people were welcome to come along to watch and talk to musicians when they were not performing.

Most bands were recruiting and the Otago Centre was happy to facilitate people who wanted to get involved.

Many of the bands would be playing traditional music and people could expect to hear some recognisable standards, Mr Honeywell said.

Canterbury Caledonian Pipe Band's Bruce Fraser (left) tunes snare drums with Scott Graveson and his son Max Graveson (1). PHOTO: OSCAR FRANCIS

Ashburton County Scottish Society Pipe Band piper Simon Wallis said he had been playing in bands for 10 years.

The Ashburton contingent had been practising their tunes for the past eight months in the lead-up to the event, Mr Wallis said.

It was the music which drew people to pipe bands and, while there was an element of Scottish heritage to the events, it was something anyone could enjoy - regardless of where they came from.

There would be a further opportunity to perform for bands who make it through to the national competition in Christchurch next month, he said.

Canterbury Caledonian Pipe Band drummer Bruce Fraser said the event was usually held every year, but the last competition was cancelled due to Covid-19.

He had been drumming in pipe bands since 1986, and got into it because he had a cousin who was good at everything and Mr Fraser said he wanted to beat him at something.

It had taken many years, but now he was the better of the pair and still improving with age, Mr Fraser believed.

Drums used by pipe bands were deeper and heavier than the snare drums used on regular drum kits.

Bagpipes were especially temperamental and their pitch and tone would vary, depending on small variations in the conditions, Mr Fraser said.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

