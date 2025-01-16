Changes made after suicide

Vernod Skantha. Photos: ODT files

Amber-Rose Rush

A doctor who murdered a Dunedin teenager took his own life in prison just over an hour after discovering his appeal had failed.

Staff at the Otago Corrections Facility (OCF) were not notified of the outcome of 33-year-old Venod Skantha’s case, an oversight which has since been rectified, Coroner Marcus Elliott heard in a decision released last month.

Skantha stabbed 16-year-old Amber-Rose Rush to death after sneaking into her Corstorphine home late on February 2 in 2018.

A jury trial before the High Court at Dunedin heard the Dunedin Hospital junior doctor had previously been accused of sexually assaulting the teen and in the hours before her death she had threatened to go public.

Skantha was on a final warning at work and his life was spiralling out of control.

The Otago Daily Times spoke to several young people who described the erratic nature of the man they called "Uncle Vinnie" and his wild lifestyle.

The coronial report noted Skantha had been GP-referred to an alcohol and drug service just five months before the murder.

He had been advised to attend Alcoholics Anonymous and was prescribed medication to alleviate his alcohol cravings.

But within a month he was arrested for being unlawfully in a building and was assessed by a nurse after mention of self-harm.

The fatal stabbing was just a few months later.

The coroner detailed Skantha’s care after he was remanded in prison following the murder charge.

He was prescribed various medications while behind bars, spending short periods in the at-risk unit and, at times, described his mental state as "up and down".

However, Skantha denied thoughts of self-harm.

After he was found guilty of Amber-Rose's murder in November 2019 he was described as "calm" by prison medical staff.

Daily mental-health checks were undertaken in the immediate aftermath and the disgraced doctor was considered low risk.

In December 2019, though, his lawyer received what appeared to be a suicide note in the mail.

They immediately contacted OCF, but Skantha simply apologised and requested the letter be destroyed.

The coroner found Corrections had no record of the incident and could not recall its occurrence.

In March 2020, Skantha was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum non-parole period of 19 years.

Again, he denied any ominous thoughts.

But another inmate told the coroner Skantha was "very anxious".

He was taking his case to the Court of Appeal in a bid to have the conviction overturned, he said.

"We had had previous conversations about euthanasia, from things that Vinnie had said in those conversations I picked up that Vinnie saw suicide as an option," the prisoner said.

On April 14, 2021, Skantha received a call from his lawyer, who delivered the devastating news — the Court of Appeal had dismissed his case.

The man now faced the prospect of a life in lock-up.

And Corrections had no idea.

After the phone call, Skantha returned to his cell, not mentioning the news to his cellmate.

When the doors were opened for afternoon recreation he said he would rather read a book than go outside.

While Corrections officers said that was not unusual, the cellmate said he had never seen Skantha do that before.

Half an hour later, the inmate went back to check on him and found him unresponsive.

Just 72 minutes after the phone call with his lawyer, Skantha was pronounced dead.

The coroner said there was no evidence the man’s care at OCF had contributed to his death.

The main issue, he said, was Corrections’ lack of awareness around the failed appeal.

The Ministry of Justice confirmed changes had since been made to the notification process, so Corrections were informed about impending Supreme Court and Court of Appeal decisions and could prepare accordingly.

The coroner also made recommendations about changes to cells, which may prevent deaths like Skantha’s in future.

Timeline

Sept 2017: Skantha is assessed by an alcohol and drug service after being referred by GP, advised to attend AA and given medication for alcohol cravings.

Oct 2017: Arrested for unlawfully entering building, assessed by nurse after talk of self-harm.

Feb 2018: Skantha stabs Amber-Rose Rush to death.

Nov 2019: Found guilty by jury in the High Court at Dunedin.

Dec 2019: Skantha’s lawyer receives what appears to be suicide note, killer apologises and requests its destruction.

Mar 2020: Sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum of 19 years.

Apr 14, 2021, 2.45pm: Skantha is informed his appeal has failed.

3.57pm: Skantha found dead in his cell.

