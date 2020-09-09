Chopper called in to help with fire

A helicopter has been called in to help manage a controlled burn-off on Ben Lomond, Queenstown, this morning.

The burn-off began yesterday evening and has kept within permit limits, Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Andrew Norris said.

But there was a slight danger on the Arthurs Point side of the fire extending past that boundary, so a helicopter had been called in to combat any spread.

He said on the other side of the hill, the fire was reaching the snow line and was contained.

Fenz were to continue monitoring the situation.

Last night, Queenstown Lakes District Council issued a statement on social media to reassure residents it was a controlled burn-off on the Ben Lomond Station.

Elsewhere in Otago today, six helicopters and a ground crew are responding to a burn-off which has got out of hand near Macraes, inland from Palmerston.

Yesterday, fire managers were asking people around the region to be responsible and refrain from lighting fires until conditions eased.

Fenz asked people to check the forecast before burning and to ensure no strong winds were predicted for the 48 hours after burning, Otago Deputy Principal Rural Fire Officer Jason Sarich said.