Cloud over Ravensdown as sales plummet

The Ravensdown fertiliser works at Ravensbourne. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Fertiliser and farming services company Ravensdown is planning "changes” to its organisational structure and has hinted at redundancies.

The company, which operates plants in Dunedin, Napier and Christchurch, had been through a challenging 18 months, CEO Garry Diack told Hawke’s Bay Today.

“Weather disruption and increasing costs - fuel, interest rates and volatile fertiliser prices - means farmers and growers across New Zealand are buying significantly less fertiliser,” he said.

“Our projected sales volumes for this financial year are looking to be significantly down on the previous financial year, and it is unlikely that fertiliser demand will return to traditional levels in the immediate term.”

He said Ravensdown had reviewed “our business model to realign it with reduced demand”.

“As a result, we are proposing a number of changes to our organisational structure, and we have begun consulting with potentially impacted employees and their representatives.

“We anticipate any changes to be determined by the end of May.”

He said the changes were not in response to flood damage caused by Cyclone Gabrielle at its Awatoto plant, south of Napier.

He said the organisation would soon resume operations at that plant.

“We are actively planning for a resumption of manufacturing at Awatoto in the near future following rejuvenation of the site from flooding and we remain committed to the region as a significant employer and partner.”

Ravensdown also has commercial stores dotted around the country. It has around 130 staff in Hawke’s Bay.